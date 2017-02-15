Falls Church Native Dinah Moore Dies

Dinah Kathleen Moore (40) of Wilmington, NC, lost her battle with mental illness on February 7, 2017.

Dinah was born on May 6, 1976, in Fairfax Virginia, to Cricket Sherman Moore and Thomas Michael Moore. She attended George Mason Jr./Sr. High School in Falls Church, VA, and graduated from Northland College in Ashland, WI. She lived in several states, including Wyoming, Wisconsin, Virginia, and North Carolina, collecting friends all over the country in the process.

Dinah was always physically active, playing soccer, softball, kickball, and skiing. She loved the outdoors, hiking, and camping. She was the best aunt, always up for fish eye eating contests, Wallace & Gromit movies, and Nutella s’mores. She was an excellent cat mother to Simon, Bella, and Oliver.

She is survived by her mother, Cricket Moore, of Falls Church, VA, siblings Kim Moore, of Coral Gables, FL, Seth Moore of Grand Portage, MN, and Amy Moore (Mychal McCabe) of Santa Rosa, CA, and nieces and nephews: Laurel, Fiona, Kayle, Hannah, Cade, Axel, Tyner, and Cormac, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Services will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments