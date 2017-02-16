Falls Church’s Zpizza Closes, Pizza Bonus Opens in its Place

By Jody Fellows

Zpizza has closed in the City of Falls Church and in its place, Pizza Bonus has popped up. The pizza joint replacing a pizza joint is operating in the same location in the West End Plaza shopping center and offers much of the same variety of items including pizza, of course, plus sandwiches, pasta, salads, wings but now adds a Mediterranean Meze platter, a couple of potato side dishes and some desserts.

Pizza Bonus is open for takeout and delivery starting at 11 a.m., Monday through Sunday, until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pizza Bonus | 1051 West Broad Street | Falls Church | pizza-bonus.com

