Marshall Academy Hosts Open House Tonight

The school will host its annual academy open house for prospective students from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The program will include a complimentary dinner prepared by the academy’s award-winning culinary program, classroom tours, and teacher presentations.

High school students can take elective classes at one of the six high school academies. High school students from Marshall, McLean, Madison, Langley, Oakton, Falls Church, and Stuart attend Marshall Academy for one or more electives.

For more information, visit fcps.edu/MarshallAcademy/ or contact Niki Rosett-Haubner at Nicole.RosettHaubner@fcps.edu.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments