The George Mason High School Swim teams headed to the state meet at the Christiansburg Aquatics Center, outside Blacksburg, on Wednesday. There are eight girls and 11 boys accounting for nine individual entries for the girls and 20 individual entries for the boys, and many relay entries for both teams. Above, with his coaches, is senior Justin Britton, who earned male swimmer of the year at the region meet (Photo: Ari Autor/FCCPS)

