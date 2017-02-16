News-Press Announces Dates For 2017 Falls Church Restaurant Week

By Jody Fellows

Today, the Falls Church News-Press announced dates for its 2017 celebration of all things tasty in and around The Little City, also known as Falls Church Restaurant Week. The fifth annual culinary event will kick off Monday, March 27 and run through Sunday, April 2.

The seven-day highlight of the Falls Church-area dining scene will feature an assortment of the best food the Little City has to offer with participants serving dining specials including three-course prix fixe meals, meal deals, special dishes and more.

As part of Falls Church Restaurant Week, the News-Press will once again publish a special food and dining edition of the paper featuring all the week’s restaurant specials along with Falls Church dining features, stories and more. The special food issue of the paper will publish on Thursday, March 23.

The first batch of 2017 Falls Church Restaurant Week participants includes Art’s Tavern, Cafe Kindred, Dogfish Head Ale House, Dogwood Tavern, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Idylwood Grill, La Côte d’Or Café, Lil City Creamery, Plaka Grill, Present Restaurant, Sfizi Cafe, Takumi and Taco Bamba.

More participationg restaurants will be added weekly and an updated list can be found at fcrestaurantweek.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments