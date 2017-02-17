League of Women Voters to Screen Doc. on Mar. 19

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church will host a screening and panel discussion on the documentary “Pay 2 Play: Democracy’s High Stakes” on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of George Mason High School.

The film explores the corrupting influence of money in politics and what voters can do to take their power back. The film was directed by John Ennis, and picks up from where his previous film, “Free for All,” an investigation of election fraud in Ohio, left off. Following the movie, a panel of experts will discuss the film, which features interviews with Robert Reich, Lawrence Lessig, Marianne Williamson, Jack Abramoff, Bob Edgar and many others.

Doors for the event will open at 2:30 p.m. and refreshments will follow the screening and panel discussion.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students if purchased by March 18, and $40 at the door on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased at lwvfallschurch.org. A portion of the adult ticket price is tax-deductible and will support the Falls Church League’s non-partisan work to register new voters, promote voter turnout and inform voters about the positions of candidates seeking election.

For more information about the work of the League, go to lwvfallschurch.org. For more information about the film, go to pay2play.tv.

For questions, contact Sara Fitzgerald: sarafitz@aol.com

