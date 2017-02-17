Mary Ellen Henderson Teacher Arrested for Sexual Battery

By Jody Fellows

A math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School has been charged with sexual battering two students at the City of Falls Church school.

Clifton’s Jose Daniel Estrada, a 36-year-old math teacher at Henderson, was arrested today, Feb. 17, and charged with two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery after one of the victims made a report to the school on Jan. 17. According to police, the victims are two female students. In a statement from the Falls Church Schools, Director of Communications John Brett says Estrada was immediately removed from assignment and placed on leave. He was listed as a sixth grade math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson on the school’s web site.

Estrada, a teacher at Henderson since July of 2015, is currently being held at the Arlington County Jail.

Falls Church City Public Schools released the following statement Friday after police announced Estrada’s arrest:

“Falls Church City Public Schools has been notified that a Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School teacher, Jose Estrada, was arrested today for aggravated sexual battery of two students.

“As soon as allegations were brought to our attention on January 17th, Falls Church City Police and Child Protective Services were immediately notified by FCCPS, and the teacher removed from the classroom and placed on leave. This action enabled FCCPS to ensure the safety of its students while also reserving judgment on the employee. As a result, at the time of the arrest, the employee was not at the school nor in contact with students. Falls Church City Public Schools has been fully cooperating with the Police and CPS, and will continue to do so as their investigations continue.

“FCCPS is committed to supporting the students and families involved – as well as all of its students and staff members. At the same time, we want to ensure the privacy of any students involved. Student Services staff will be available at Mary Ellen Henderson throughout the day for students and staff today, and on February 21, 2017 when school resumes.

“If you or any students have additional information relevant to this investigation, you are urged to contact the Falls Church City Police at 703-248-5327 (TTY 711). As this matter is still under investigation, no further details can be provided.”

Police detectives believe there may be other victims and ask that anyone whose child might have had inappropriate contact with Estrada or with information about the case, contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5327 (TTY 711).

