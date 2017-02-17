Mason Senior Externships Seek Volunteer Opps

George Mason High School seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a nine-day externship from Monday, June 5 – Thursday, June 15. The goal is to help graduating seniors experience working in a real-world career, volunteer project or other area of interest. This unique learning opportunity allows seniors to work with various mentors and organizations to:

• Experience a professional or volunteer work environment

• Relate college and career aspirations to relevant work or volunteer experiences

• Give back to the George Mason and Falls Church community

To offer a proposal hosting an extern, visit fccps.org.

