Thackrey Preschool Interest Application Time

Falls Church City Public Schools are now accepting interest applications for tuition placements at Jessie Thackrey Preschool for the 2017-2018 school year. Tuition for new students in the program will be $7,000 and $6,000 for returning students. Interest applications will be accepted through Tuesday, February 28, and a lottery selection will take place on March 1. A parent information session will be offered at Jessie Thackrey on February 22nd at 7 p.m. Completion of the form, which can be found at fccps.org/t, will secure a space in the lottery selection.

