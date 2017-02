By Sam Tabachnik

A Fairfax County Police car was involved in a crash in Falls Church on Saturday that left one person in the hospital.

The accident took place on Feb. 18 in the area of Route 7 and Patrick Henry Drive and involved another car, Fairfax County Police said in a tweet.

Police said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the officer was not seriously injured.

