Free March Tai Chi Open House in F.C.

Fresh off of their 2017 Lunar New Year Performance, Sun & Moon Taiji One will be hosting a free Tai Chi class on Saturday, March 4 from 7:50 – 8:50 a.m. for those who are interested in learning Tai Chi. The event will take place at the Falls Church location (Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Falls Plaza Shopping Center, 1136 West Broad Street, Falls Church).

To reserve space for the class, an RSVP is required by calling 301-512-5071 or via e-mail at SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

