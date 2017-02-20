George Mason High Mulch Sale Underway

The George Mason High School Athletic Boosters Association is sponsoring a spring mulch sale through Wednesday, March 15, with delivery of mulch on Saturday, March 25. For the 24th year, student-athletes will donate time on March 25 to load and deliver mulch to homes throughout Falls Church.

This is the Athletic Boosters’ largest fundraiser and proceeds are used to provide student scholarships, end-of-season and Hall of Fame banquets, banners that hang in the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School gym, as well as big ticket items, including the baseball/softball field lights, speakers in the gym and stadium, and equipment purchases.

The high quality, shredded hard-bark mulch comes in three-cubic-foot bags, which sell for $5 each. Order forms are available at the Falls Church Community Center at 223 Little Falls Street, Mary Riley Styles Public Library at 120 N. Virginia Avenue, and all Falls Church City Public Schools offices.

The Athletic Boosters recommend that those who purchase mulch make a note when ordering of where they want mulch to be placed on delivery day. For more information, or to place an order, visit mason-fan-shop.myshopify.com/ or contact Surbhi Ashton at ashton4x@yahoo.com

