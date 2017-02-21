Northern Virginians Upbeat About Transportation

By Sam Tabachnik

Northern Virginians are strikingly more positive about the region’s performance in improving the region’s transportation infrastructure than they were just over a year ago.

A survey conducted in December 2016 for the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) found that 68 percent of Northern Virginians believe the region is doing a “good job” with the maintenance and quality of transportation infrastructure — up significantly from 43 percent who felt positive about the performance in an October 2015 survey.

The positive finding is particularly notable because Northern Virginians continue to view gridlock as by far the most impactful factor on their quality of life: 33 percent identified “reducing traffic congestion and improving transportation options,” followed by affordable housing at 18 percent, jobs at 12 percent and crime at 8 percent. Residents also view the current performance of the transportation network as mediocre, rating it a six on a 10-point scale.

Additional details about the survey are at the NVTA TransAction webpage: nvtatransaction.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments