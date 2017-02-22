ADU Available at Pearson Square

The Falls Church Department of Housing and Human Services has announced that an Affordable Dwelling Unit, or ADU, is available for rent at Pearson Square, 410 S. Maple Avenue, F.C. for $1,140 per month, plus utilities and fees. The unit is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment and is available now. An ADU lottery will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Dogwood Room, City Hall, 300 Park Ave, Falls Church.

To qualify, applicants must fulfill all of the following: All applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents, total household liquid assets cannot exceed $40,000, total household income must be between 50 and 80 percent of HUD’s Area Median Income.

