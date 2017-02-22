Arc of NoVa to Host Next F.C. Chamber Mixer

By Sally Cole

The Arc of Northern Virginia is hosting a networking mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, February 28, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Chamber members, friends of the business community, and those who would like to learn more about The Arc of Northern Virginia’s advocacy and the services they provide to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families, are welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place in the Arc’s offices at 2755 Hartland Road, Falls Church. To RSVP, contact Howard Stregack at hstregack@thearcofnova.org or 703-208-1119, ext. 102.

