Entrepreneur Event from City, Chamber & Va. Small Biz Department

By Sally Cole

The City of Falls Church’s Economic Development Office and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce are partnering with the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity to present Entrepreneur Express: Moving your Business Forward on Thursday, March 2 from 9 a.m. – noon. The free half day seminar will address business planning, social media marketing, and financing.

The event, taking place at Falls Church City Hall, is free but registration is required at www.fallschurchva.gov/FreeSeminar. Falls Church City Hall is located at 300 Park Avenue.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments