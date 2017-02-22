You are here: Home » News » F.C. Chief Warns Vs. News-Press Vandalism & Theft

By FCNP.com

Chief of Police Mary Gavin of the Falls Church Police Department issued a public statement Wednesday seeking the public’s help to identify persons engaged in acts of vandalism and theft against the Falls Church News-Press. Her statement reads, “The City of Falls Church Police need your help. Unidentified perpetrators are reportedly vandalizing newspaper distribution boxes in front of City businesses, including boxes belonging to the Falls Church News-Press. Taking a free paper isn’t a crime. Taking the stack, littering the streets, and damaging the boxes is a crime. If you see something, say something by calling the Falls Church Police Department at 703-248-5050 or, in the case of an emergency, call 911.”

