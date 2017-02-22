Fairfax Officer On Restricted Duty After Falls Church Crash

A Fairfax County Police officer has been placed on restricted duty after being involved in a Falls Church car crash that left one person in the hospital last Saturday.

Police say the officer, who has been with the department for two years, was responding to a call for a disorderly man on Arlington Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 when his marked 2011 Ford Crown Victoria collided with a van making a left turn at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Patrick Henry Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed the officer was traveling over the speed limit and did not have his emergency equipment activated. Police placed the officer on restricted duty pending the outcome of two parallel investigations; one administrative and one criminal.

Police said the 53-year-old driver of the van was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the officer was not seriously injured.

