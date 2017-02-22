You are here: Home » News » Kaine Gains Audience With Pope in Rome

Kaine Gains Audience With Pope in Rome

February 22, 2017 9:28 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Wednesday, Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine attended a general audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City and spoke with the Pope about the Holy See’s work to address the global refugee and migrant crisis.

“I had a chance to visit with Pope Francis to discuss the global crisis of refugees and migrants which is relevant around the world and to my work in the Senate,” Kaine said. “As the Pope stated so clearly yesterday, it is a ‘moral imperative’ to protect and defend the ‘inalienable rights’ of refugees and respect their dignity, especially by adopting just laws that protect those fleeing dangerous or inhumane situations.”

