Mason Boys Swim Team Places 2nd at States

The George Mason boys swim team took second place and the girls earned fifth place at the 2A State meet. Justin Britton took first place in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke and set a new state record in the 50 freestyle. Adam Janicki also took first place in the 100 breaststroke. The Mason boys relay team placed first in the 400 freestyle. For the girls, Sigrid Edson took third in the 50 freestyle and the girls’ strongest showing was in the 400 freestyle relay. (Photo: Ari Autor)

