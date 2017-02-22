Real Estate Happy Hour to Focus on 1st-Time Home Buyers

By Sally Cole

Advon Real Estate is hosting “Secrets and Success Tips for First Time Home Buyers Happy Hour” on Wednesday, March 1 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Mad Fox Brewing Company. Advon Real Estate industry leaders will help attendees learn how to make an offer to purchase a new home that stands out from competitors’. The event is free. Mad Fox Brewing Company is located at 444 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information on Advon Real Estate, visit advonre.com.

