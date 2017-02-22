Rep. Beyer Chosen Vice-Ranking Science Committee

The U.S. House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology unanimously chose Don Beyer to serve as Vice-Ranking Member of the Committee last week. His selection for a leadership position comes as Beyer has mounted high profile challenges to the Committee’s Republican majority over the Environmental Protection Agency and the Trump Administration’s cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

“I thank my colleagues for choosing me to serve as Vice Ranking Member for the Science Committee,” said Beyer in a statement. “In this age of alternative facts, I will fight for scientific integrity. I look forward to working alongside Ranking Member Johnson to promote innovation and technology. While I hope to work in collaboration with my counterparts in the majority, I will not hesitate to speak out or challenge them if I feel that they are not providing adequate oversight of this administration.”

