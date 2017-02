Falls Church’s Felicia Schwenk, an apprentice rehabber with the Wildlife Resuce League, sent us this photo of an orphan baby squirrel fed by an area Wildlife Rescue League rehabilitator. The League is offering an “Introduction to Wildlife Rehabilitation” class this Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

More information can be found by contacing wrl@wildliferescueleague.org or at wildliferescueleague.org.

.

