In the first-ever Mustang Rodeo last Friday, students had the chance to take part in over two dozen exciting and diverse activities. These ranged from hands-on workshops like math based modular origami (shown above) to ones on the relevance of IB in college applications, Model UN, script writing, service and therapy dogs, cooking, refugee experience, and Jazzercise Dance Mixx. (Photo: Carol Sly)

