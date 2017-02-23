“GerryRIGGED” Screening and Expert Panel Tonight

The League of Women Voters of the Fairfax Area (LWVFA) will sponsor “GerryRIGGED” Screenings and Expert Panels tonight for showings at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Fairfax Cinema Arts Theater at Fair City Mall (9650 Main Street, Fairfax).

The documentary — GerryRIGGED: Turning Democracy on its Head — brings awareness about how legislative districts are drawn; it explores how the state can progress from a system where legislators create their own districts toward a system that is a true representative government. What is the impact of gerrymandering, and who wins and loses with reform? This forum will shed light on the answers to this critical question.

After the documentary, there will be an expert panel discussion with Brian Cannon, Executive Director of OneVirginia2021: Virginians for Fair Redistricting and Olga Hernandez, former President of the League of Women Voters of Virginia.

To RSVP, visit lwvfairfax430pmgerryrigged.eventbrite.com

