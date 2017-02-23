Independence Day Gala Tonight

Homestretch, a non-profit that works to empower homeless families in Virginia, hosts an Independence Day celebration at the State Theatre in Falls Church tonight at 7 p.m.

Independence Day, for Homestretch, is a celebration of freedom from poverty, abuse, helplessness and homelessness. The Independence Day Gala will raise money for the organization, which empowers homeless parents and kids to move from crisis to financial independence and long-term stability. There will be a silent and live auction, musical performances by Sudden M Pac and Detached Retina, dessert and dancing. The event is hosted by Michael Thornton and will last until 11 p.m.

Contact Auction Chair, Stacy Hennessey, at stacyhennessey@gmail.com or 703-395-4868 for more information and to get involved. Visit 501auctions.com/homestretch/ to learn more about the event and purchase tickets.

