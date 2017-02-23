Letters to the Editor: Tinner Hill Foundation Thanks Community

Letters to the Editor: February 23 – March 1, 2017

Tinner Hill Foundation Thanks Community

Editor,

As we come to the end of Black History month, the board of directors of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation wishes to thank the many Falls Church residents who participated in our events this month and in the 550-plus person march from the Tinner Hill Arch to City Hall on Martin Luther King’s birthday last month. Special thanks to actor and playwright Ted Lange, who came from Hollywood to oversee our production of his new play “George Washington’s Boy” at the Falls Church Episcopal last weekend.

Cheryl Rhoads and the students from her Falls Church-based acting school presented a riveting interpretation of Ted’s creation, emphasizing George Washington’s personal struggle reconciling his leadership as commander-in-chief in the American Revolution and as our first president with his ownership of slaves.

Thanks to Howard University’s WHUT-TV for interviewing Ted. Many new participants in our activities learned about us through that interview. The newcomers — most from neighboring areas but some from as far as New England, the Carolinas, the Middle West and Southwest, and a few from the West Coast — reported overwhelmingly that they patronized local Falls Church City restaurants, motels and stores during their visit. Most said they enjoyed getting to know what our community offers and plan to return to Falls Church when they visit Washington.

We could not succeed without the support of our contributors from the business community. Mike Beyer of Don Beyer Volvo will be hosting a Tinner Hill information sharing meeting on “Doing Good and Getting the Most for Your Charitable Contributions.” To learn more, please go to the contact page at TinnerHill.org.

Special thanks to the News-Press, Creative Cauldron and the local Chamber for your help. Finally, to all our volunteers: We know how hard you worked for these successes. Thank you!

Alex Boston

President, Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation

