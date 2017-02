Mary Ellen Henderson Middle school students are set to debut the Willy Wonka Jr. musical tonight. Students went through their first full dress rehearsal last Friday, followed by two more this week, leading up to opening night. The middle school musical runs Thursday through Saturday nights with the doors opening at 6:45 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 and are available through the MEH PTA’s website (mehpta.org).

