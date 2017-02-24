Longfellow to Compete in National Science Bowl

A team of students from Longfellow Middle School is participating in a regional science competition in Newport News, Virginia on Saturday, March 4. The students are competing to reach the middle school National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl (NSB).

The winner of the regional competition will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the National Science Bowl from April 27 to May 1 and the winner of the national competition will win prizes for the team members and their schools.

The National Science Bowl is a nationwide academic competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics. Middle and high school student teams from diverse backgrounds are comprised of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an advisor and coach. These teams face off in a fast-paced question-and-answer format, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics, energy, and math.

