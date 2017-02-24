Marshall Orchestra performs at NOVA-Annandale

The George C. Marshall Statesman Sinfonia Orchestra performed a 30-minute concert in the student lounge on Feb. 17 at the Northern Virginia Community College Annandale Campus as a thank you to faculty and staff. More than 40 faculty, staff and the students’ parents attended the event, including Provost Pam Hilbert.

After NOVA IT specialist Howard Treichler — whose daughter is in the orchestra — informed his colleagues about the high school organization’s fundraising efforts last fall, NOVA-Annandale faculty and staff raised $500 to donate to the orchestra. The students performed a short 30-minute concert to thank them for their support. After their performance, the orchestra received a standing ovation.

