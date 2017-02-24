Marshall Student Wins Quiz Bowl Player of the Week

Alia Wilson, a student at George C. Marshall High School, was selected as the National Academic Quiz Tournament’s High School Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 11. She was the highest scoring individual player at the recent Johns Hopkins Winter Invitational Tournament.

Alia and her teammates, Shruthi Bhimaraju, Jonathan Chen, and Anjali Sardana, finished in ninth place with a record of eight wins and three losses – the school’s highest percentile-finish at an NAQT quiz bowl tournament since 2006.

“Alia is a true leader and great role model of her teammates,” George Marshall coach Laura Campbell said. “She has been active in quiz bowl throughout her high school career. Alia is a wonderful student to coach and has a bright future ahead of her.”

