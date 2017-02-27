Free Seminar on Entrepreneurship Mar. 2

Falls Church area entrepreneurs can learn new ways to advance their business at Entrepreneur Express, a free seminar on March 2, from 9 a.m. – noon in the Dogwood Room of City Hall (300 Park Avenue, Falls Church).

Entrepreneur Express is a series of free interactive workshops offered by the Virginia Department of Business Assistance & Supplier Diversity throughout Virginia to provide interactive discussions and exercises covering key elements of business practices. To register and view a complete schedule, visit fallschurchva.gov/FreeSeminar. Advanced registration is required.

The agenda includes:

• “Why Do You Need a Business Plan?” presented by the Business Development Assistance Group (BDAG)

• “Marketing Your Business on Social Media” presented by Arlington Economic Development Office and BizLaunch

• “Financing Your Business” presented by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority.

