Lecture and Book Signing with Former CIA Officers

Sandy Grimes and co-author Jeanne Verterfeuille will host a lecture and signing of their book, “Circle of Treason: A CIA Account of Traitor Aldrich Ames and the Men He Betrayed” at the Trinity United Methodist Church in McLean on March 7.

Grimes and Verterfeuille were part of the key five-member CIA team that ultimately identified fellow officer Aldrich Ames as a CIA mole, leading to his arrest and conviction as one of the most notorious spies in U.S. history. At least eight Soviet intelligence officers working for the United States were killed and many others were arrested after Ames revealed their identities to the Soviet Union.

Grimes is a retired veteran of CIA’s Clandestine Service who spent the majority of her career working against the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. She joined the CIA in July 1967 shortly after graduating from the University of Washington with a degree in Russian.

The event, hosted by the McLean Women’s Club, starts at 12 p.m. and is free. For more information, visit www.mcleanwomansclub.org. or call 703-556-0197.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments