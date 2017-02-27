Northern Virginia Housing Expo Set for Mar. 18

The seventh annual Northern Virginia Housing Expo will take place at Sterling’s Dominion High School in Loudoun County on March 18. The event is hosted by the Fairfax-based nonprofit AHOME Foundation in cooperation with the City of Falls Church and other municipalities across Northern Virginia.

The event is geared for anyone looking for an affordable place to live in Northern Virginia. It will showcase both homeownership and rental opportunities and resources throughout the area. The expo will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and feature workshop and exhibits designed to educate attendees about location options, being prepared for buying or renting, understanding and improving credit scores, improving energy efficiency and more. The growing list of exhibitors can be found at NoVaHousingExpo.org, which will also feature a schedule with dozens of free workshops as the event approaches.

The seventh annual expo, whose location rotates annually throughout Northern Virginia, is produced by a collaborative effort of the aforementioned housing authorities, along with representatives of the banking and mortgage industry.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments