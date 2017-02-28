AAUW Collecting Book Donations in March

The Falls Church Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) is collecting books in March at the book collection bin at the Falls Church Community Center. Books are for the annual book sale to be held on April 7 and 8 at the Falls Church Community Center. The book sale benefits scholarship/grant programs for women, including local Falls Church high school girls.

Deposit good, clean, saleable books in the book collection bin at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church) in March or contact (703) 941-5643 or gjewell@cox.net for larger donations.

The AAUW needs all kinds of books: hard-covers, paperbacks, novels, non-fiction, children’s, cookbooks, etc. that are suitable for re-sale. The group asks for no magazines, encyclopedias, text books, or damaged books.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments