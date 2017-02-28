Crime Report: Cell Phone & Computer Stolen from George Mason High School

A week after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported, there are none listed in this week’s City of Falls Church crime report. Instead, five instances of building larceny were reported including a cell phone stolen and a computer stolen from George Mason High School, jewelry taken from an Eden Center jewelry store, cash taken from a wallet on E. Broad and a wallet taken from someone shopping at BJ’s.

In other crime, a 60-year-old Falls Church woman was arrested for assault on Falls Ave., a 24-year old Maryland man was nabbed for a DUI on W. Annandale and a 34-year-old man was arrested for being drunk in public at Cherry Hill Park.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: February 20 – 26, 2017

Larceny from Building, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School) On Feb. 21, a cell phone was reported stolen.

Public Drunkenness, 310 Park Ave. (Cherry Hill Park) On Feb. 21, a male, 34, no fixed address, was arrested for Public Drunkenness.

Domestic Assault, 100 block Falls Ave. On Feb. 22, a female, 60, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assaulting a Family Member.

Larceny from Building, 7124 Leesburg Pike, (George Mason High School) On Feb. 22, a school-issued computer was reported stolen.

Larceny from Building, 6757 Wilson Blvd. #14 (Bach Tuyet Jewelry) On Feb. 23, jewelry was reported stolen from the residence.

Larceny from Building, 100 block E. Broad St. On Feb. 24, cash was stolen from the victim’s wallet.

Larceny from Building, 6607 Wilson Blvd. (BJ’s Wholesale) On Feb. 25, a wallet was stolen from a customer while shopping.

Driving Under the Influence, 200 block W Annandale Rd. On Feb. 26, a male, 24, of Montgomery Village, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

