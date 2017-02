J.E.B. Stuart High School will be putting on the show “Holes” for its spring play. The schedule for the shows:

Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at 7pm; and Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students and Seniors. Tickets can be purchased at BrownPaperTickets.com or available at the door.

