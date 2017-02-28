Ruth Diehl, Formerly of Falls Church, Dies at 95

Ruth T. Diehl, 95, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Falls Church, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl.

Ruth is survived by her children, Roger (Denise) Diehl and Carolyn (Herb) Winslow; grandchildren, Kimberly Diehl, David Diehl, Katy (Jimmy) Winslow McKelvey, Jeff (Holly) Winslow, Dan (Heidi) Winslow, Laura (Travis) Yoch, Pete Winslow, and Ella Winslow; and eight great-grandchildren.

Ruth’s life revolved around her faith, family and friends. She was a charter member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Falls Church and an active member for 52 years. Ruth was warmly welcomed by St. John Lutheran Church when she moved to Woodbury, MN.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 1 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. John Lutheran Church, 1975 St. Johns Dr., Woodbury, MN. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, IN.

Memorials preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Church.

