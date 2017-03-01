Detectives Searching for Human Remains in Holmes Run, Tysons Pimmit Parks

By Sam Tabachnik

Acting on recently received information, detectives are searching for human remains in two Fairfax County parks, police said Wednesday.

The areas being searched are on the grounds of Holmes Run Park, near the 6000 block of Crater Place, and around Tysons Pimmit Park, in the Falls Church area of the county.

Homicide, Gang Unit and Crime Scene detectives have been joined by members of the Fairfax police department’s Search and Rescue Unit, along with two “live find” and cadaver dog teams from the County Fire and Rescue Department, Urban Search and Rescue Team and one cadaver dog team from the Montgomery County, Maryland Police Department.

These searches could continue for an extended period of time, police said.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

