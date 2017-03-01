F.C. Community TV Presenting Workshop for Nonprofit, Civic Groups

By Sally Cole

Falls Church Community Television is presenting Filming & Editing Your Organization’s Events, a workshop aimed at nonprofit and civic organizations. The workshop, which includes two three-hour sessions, will take place Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the FCCTV studio located in George Mason High School at 7124 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church.

For more information or to register, visit www.fallschurchva.gov/VideoWorkshop or call 703-248-5027.

