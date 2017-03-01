Home & Garden Tour Returns to Falls Church

By Sally Cole

After a five-year hiatus, the Falls Church Home and Garden Tour is back and scheduled for Sunday, April 30, 2017, from 1 – 5 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to take a tour of eight unique homes and gardens in Falls Church, with houses ranging from a restored historic farmhouse to a newly built art deco home to a top-floor apartment. Proceeds from the event will support the Falls Church City Public Schools, through the Falls Church Education Foundation.

Sponsors include DuBro Architects + Builders (platinum sponsor), Tori McKinney- Rock Star Realty @KW, Alarm.com, Coupard Architects & Builders, The Gaskins Team, Great Outdoors, dave & ellen – RE/MAX Allegiance, The Original Pancake House, Mosquito Shield, Mathnasium and Design Source. Businesses interested in sponsoring can contact fchgtour@gmail.com. Tickets are available for purchase at tinyurl.com/fchgtour2017.

For more information, follow the tour on Twitter at @fchgtour2017 and Facebook at www.facebook.com/fchgt2017.

