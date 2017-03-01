Job Fair at Va. Tech NoVa Center Set for March 6

By Sally Cole

The National Capital Region Job Fair will take place Monday, March 6 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center in Falls Church. Dozens of professional and high tech companies from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. will be recruiting for all levels and disciplines. Sponsored by the Virginia Tech Alumni Association, The event is free and open to the general public.

The Northern Virginia Center is located at 7054 Haycock Road in Falls Church. For more information about participating as a job provider or job seeker, visit www.dchokies.org/ncr-job-fair.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments