Regional Officials to Speak Out Vs. ICE Raids

This afternoon, March 2, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will join with other elected officials, as well as immigrants and leaders in immigration policy and advocacy, at the site of a recent ICE crackdown to show support for immigrants and a thoughtful, fair immigration policy. According to recent news reports, ICE agents targeted Rising Hope Mission Church in Alexandria when they apprehended at least six men in close proximity to the church.

Thursday’s press conference will be held at the church led by Rep. Beyer, Sen. Kaine, U.S. House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Rep. Linda Sanchez, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, State Sen. Scott Surovell, State Sen. Barbara Favola, State Del. Paul Krizek, Fairfax Supervisor Dan Storck, Lenka Mendoza of Dreamer Moms in Action, Nicholas Marritz of the Legal Aid Justice Center, Claire Gasatagna of the Virginia ACLU, and Michelle LaRue of Court Appointed Special Advocates.

