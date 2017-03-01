U.S. Renal Care Opens New F.C. Clinic

By Sally Cole

U.S. Renal Care, a provider of dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, will host an open house on Tuesday, March 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. at their new Falls Church clinic located at 6541 Arlington Boulevard. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served and staff will be available to answer questions and share information about services available. U.S. Renal Care, “Powered by Physicians, Inspired by Patients,” operates more than 400 outpatient, home and specialty dialysis programs in 31 states and the Territory of Guam.

For more information, visit www.usrenalcare.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments