U.S. Supreme Court Rules Vs. Gerrymandering in Virginia

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday found that a lower court applied an inappropriate analysis in a Virginia redistricting case which claimed that 11 House delegate districts in the state “withstood Constitutional muster.” State Del. David Toscano and Charniele Herring stated in response, “Virginia is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation and we applaud the court’s decision as a critical step toward correcting a rigged system.”

In the state legislature, Republicans have killed every effort by Democrats to form an independent redistricting commission.

