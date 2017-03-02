Beyer Calls for Attorney General Sessions to Resign

U.S. Rep. Donald Beyer Jr. who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, this morning issued a statement calling for the resignation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the wake of revelations that he lied during his confirmation hearings about contact with Russian officials.

Beyer said in a statement, “Sessions disqualified himself to lead our Department of Justice when he lied before Congress in his confirmation hearings. He should resign immediately. The nation’s law enforcement must be above reproach; it cannot be when its highest officer perjured himself before Congress in hiding interactions with Russian officials.”

Beyer added, “Sen. Sessions would not have accepted this willful dishonesty from another nominee and there is no reason he should be treated differently. The shifting explanations from the Department of Justice about Attorney General Sessions’ false statements further undermine his ability to serve. If the conversations he had with the Russian Ambassador are as unmemorable and inconsequential as he says, then certainly there was no reason to lie about them under oath.”

