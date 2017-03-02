Mason Scholastic Bowl Places 3rd in State

The George Mason High School Scholastic Bowl team finished their 25-5 season as one of the top three in Virginia. During the VHSL Tournament at William and Mary on Saturday, Maggie Walker High School took home the crown, Central-Wise High School came in second, and Mason finished third after a thrilling three-way tie.

The Mason team was led by three seniors: Joseph Snitzer, captain and one of the scoring leaders, Jimmy Ferguson the overall leading scorer for the last two years, and Annie Parnell a consistent, high scoring contributor to the team. Jamie Scharff coached the team.

