MEH Annual Career Fair Needs Volunteers

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School is looking for volunteers to talk about their occupations to middle school students on Friday, April 21 from 7:15 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. Interested volunteers, or those who know someone who might be interested, are requested to fill out the registration form and FCCPS volunteer forms, which can be found at fccps.org. The students stand to benefit from listening to all the volunteers’ life experiences and expertise in their respected fields. The Career Fair aims to represent the widest possible variety of professions.

