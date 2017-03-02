Nominate the 2016 Employee of the Year

The City of Falls Church Human Resources Division is accepting nominations for the 2016 Employee of the Year award. Those who have received exceptional service from a City employee or know of a City employee who goes above and beyond on a regular basis are encouraged to submit a nomination.

Nominations are due Friday, March 3, 2017.

Eligibility for the award is open to all permanent full or part-time employees in the City’s personnel system, provided the initial probationary period has been concluded successfully. Appointed officials, elected officials and their employees, general managers, and division directors are not eligible for the award.

The City Council encourages nominations from any of the following: Any City employee of the general government;City citizens; Civic organizations or groups; and Business and professional groups.

Nominations may not be submitted by a member of the immediate family of the nominee or the nominee themselves

The Employee of the Year Award was established in 1987 to grant recognition to a City employee for accomplishments of outstanding worth in advancing and improving public service in the City of Falls Church general government. Accomplishments that are eligible for consideration will vary widely in form and substance due to the many different jobs city employees perform. They will be evaluated against criteria which examine gains achieved, overall impact of the accomplishment, and the environment in which the achievement took place.

The city Employees Review Board will receive the nominations and the supporting documentation and select the award recipient based on the facts presented. The recipient receives a cash award. Presentation of the award will be made by the Mayor and City Council at a council meeting in April.

For more information, including evaluation criteria and a list of previous winners, visit www.fallschurchva.gov/EOY.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments