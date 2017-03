The Longfellow Middle Science Olympiad team continued its victory streak by winning first place at the Lake Braddock Regional Science Olympiad tournament. This is the third consecutive first place win for the team this season. The 15-member Longfellow teams Deimos and Phobos tied for first place with 58 points each. Longfellow now advances to the Science Olympiad state tournament in Charlottesville on March 25.

